Louisville addiction recovery center advocating for local restaurants that employ, support alumni

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Healing Place, a nonprofit addiction recovery center, has teamed up with local restaurants every year and takes a portion of their proceeds to support its free services; this year, the group will do the opposite.
Because restaurants have been hard hit by the pandemic, The Healing Place will encourage its alumni and supporters to eat out at local restaurants and will not take a portion of the proceeds this year.
“A lot of the other restaurants participating help support our alumni and employ our alumni and give them a second chance, so we want to do everything we can to help the restaurants and the local community,” Keenan Long, the Healing Place’s gift officer said.
One of the restaurants participating is Mama’s BBQ.
Waitress Renee Mitchell told WAVE 3 News she is thankful for all of the customers who supported the business during the peak of the pandemic.
“All of our shifts were cut,” Mitchell said. “Us as servers, we’re used to having money every day, and then with that being cut and just having to do to-go’s, we had to adjust to that as well.”
The restaurants below support the Healing Place through donations and employing alumni:
Anoosh Bistro – 4846 Brownsboro Center
Brasserie Provence – 150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
Dundee Tavern – 2224 Dundee Rd.
HM Franks, an O’Shea’s Pub – 355 Spring St., Jeffersonville
Manhattan Grill – 429 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Suite 100
Molly Malone’s Highlands – 933 Baxter Ave.
Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ St. Matthews – 102 Bauer Ave.
Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ Jeffersontown – 119 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
Noosh Nosh – 4816 Brownsboro Center
O’Shea’s – 956 Baxter Ave.Pat’s Steak House – 2437 Brownsboro Rd.
Patrick O’Shea’s – 123 W. Main St.
Silvio’s – 104 Fairfax Ave.
Volare – 2300 Frankfort Ave.
Wick’s Hikes Point – 3348 Hikes Ln. #103
Wick’s Original Highlands – 975 Baxter Ave.
To learning more about The Healing Place, or to support the nonprofit, click here.
