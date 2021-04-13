Shreveport doctor discusses ‘pause’ on Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The CDC and FDA are recommending health providers put a “pause” on the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after receiving a small number of reports of people getting blood clots after the shot.
On Tuesday, April 13, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with Dr. John Vanchiere with LSU Health Shreveport about what people should know about this “pause.”
Dr. Vanchiere said those who have gotten their shot within the last six weeks should watch out for symptoms.
“If people have severe headaches, shortness of breath, numbness or lower extremity weakness, they should be evaluated by their primary care doctor,” said Vanchiere.
KSLA asked Dr. Vanchiere if those who genetically have issues with blood clots should be worried.
“At this point again we don’t know, there are a lot of things that do increase your risk of blood clots, and genetic factors are one of those. We know smoking increases risks and oral contraceptives, there are a lot of questions to be asked,” he replied.
