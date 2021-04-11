FULL EPISODE: 4/11/21 WH adviser Heather Boushey and Sen. Roy Blunt on Biden’s infrastructure and spending plans

For decades now we’ve had this race to the bottom where one country lowers its taxes or creates these tax havens. What that means is is that every country is then stripped off the resources they need to make the investments they need in their communities, in their countries. And so, by coming together and saying, “Hey, let’s stop this race to the bottom. Let’s have a sane system so that we can all have the revenue we need to do what we need for our nation’s peoples.” That is the goal and it has this two-part plan, both on the international side as well as making sure that we increase and have the same reforms to our corporate tax system.