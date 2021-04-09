Wi-Fi access points installed in Cape Girardeau parks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library and the City of Cape Giradeau’s Parks and Recreation department have teamed up to provide Wi-Fi in many of the area parks.
New Wi-Fi access points have been installed in Shawnee Park, Indian Park, Capaha Park, Arena Park, Kiwanis Park, Ranney Park and Washington Park.
“We know having access to Wi-Fi is a necessity in today’s world. We also know there is an alarming number of residents in our community that do not have access to reliable, high-speed internet. We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Parks and Recreation Department on this project,” library director Katie Hill Earnhart said.
The project was brought about by a Coronavirus Relief Funds Broadband Funding for Distance Learning and Telehealth in Libraries Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the Missouri State Library.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.