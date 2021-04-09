‘Child Find’ events scheduled in Southern 7 region

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Southern Seven Head Start and Pre-K programs have scheduled six “Child Find” screening events in April through May.
According to Southern Seven Health Department & Head Start, the annual Child Find screenings are used to identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities, aged birth to 21, who are in need of early intervention or special education services.
Screenings will consist of game like activities.
The following are this year’s Child Find Screening dates, locations and information:
- Jonesboro: Monday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jonesboro Elementary School in Jonesboro. Call 618-833-5148 to schedule an appointment.
- Anna: Monday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School in Anna. Walk-ins are welcome with no appointment necessary.
- Dongola: Monday, May 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Dongola High School in Dongola. Call 618-827-4441 to schedule an appointment.
- Tamms: Monday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Egyptian Elementary School in Tamms. Call 618-776-5251 or 776-5756 to schedule an appointment.
- Cobden: Wednesday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobden Elementary School in Cobden. Call 618-893-2311 to schedule an appointment.
- Lick Creek: Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at United Missionary Baptist Church in Buncombe. Call 618-833-2545 to schedule an appointment beginning the week of April 19.
Parents and guardians are asked to bring a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate and proof of family income, such as one moth of pay stubs, 2020 W2′s or taxes.
For more information about the event, contact Southern Seven Head Start at 618-634-2297.
Southern Seven Head Start serves communities in the following counties: Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union.
