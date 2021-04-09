Black Maternal Health Week starts Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next week is Black Maternal Health Week.
Its purpose is to educate, advocate, and create change in higher maternal mortality rates among Black mothers.
The annual event was created by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance.
Every day next week, there will be events to raise awareness and promote health equity in Louisville.
Each event will evaluate how current practices are impacting Black maternal health, give participants advice that can lead to actions and provide the community with the opportunity for discussion.
“We want to have a very open, frank dialogue with providers who care for women of color and find out what they’ve seen and what solutions they’ve employed, and hopefully start a conversation that can equip everyone to be able to get the best care,” said Dr. Edward Miller, head of Maternal Fetal Medicine at UofL Health.
Additional information on each event, as well as sign up information, is available on the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health’s Facebook page.
