Sen. Warner takes part in rural broadband roundtable at PVCC

After a year that has shown just how vital internet connectivity is, Sen. Warner sat down to discuss what’s being done on a local level already and what funding might be on the way from President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The roundtable brought Virginia’s senior senator face to face with local government, financial representatives, and the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, all working to bring high-speed broadband internet to rural areas. It’s something that Warner says is essential in this day and age