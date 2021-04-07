Pima County Board of Supervisors approve accelerated road repair plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County Board of Supervisors approval could lead to more than 130 additional miles of road being repaired over the next year.
During their meeting on Tuesday, April 6, the board voted ‘yes’ for a plan to accelerate road repair funding in the fiscal year 2022.
Starting in July, an additional $50 million in Certificates of Participation can be sold to fund repairs. According to a news release, those sales would bring the total amount allocated to road repair funding for the year to $85 million.
This action advances the Board of Supervisor’s 2019 PAYGO plan, which uses General Fund sources to pay for county capital infrastructure projects, including road repair in the unincorporated county.
The funding for PAYGO comes from a percentage of the growth in the overall County tax base and recapturing a portion of the taxes no longer needed to pay off bonds, while still reducing the combined County property tax rate over time.
The County has set a goal of repairing all roads in unincorporated Pima County in ten years.
Learn more about the County’s 10-year Pavement Repair and Preservation Program can be found here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.