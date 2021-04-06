New water treatment plant proposed in Evansville

”What our customers can expect is over the next five years so 2022 through 2026, for an average customer that used 5,000 gallons at a residence, their bill will never go over $3.47 per month. So by the end of the five years they will see their bill compared to what it is today, be $15.82 higher,” Lane Young, the Executive Director of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility said.