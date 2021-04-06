Florida DEM bringing in technology to temporarily patch Piney Point Gypsum Stack

MANATEE CO, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputy Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie says the state is hoping to use underwater robotic technology to stop the flow of water coming from Piney Point.
The DEM is planning to have a crew work with a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) to find the leaking seams in the liner and temporarily patch them. The goal of using this type of vehicle is to buy time for crews to more safely remove the water from the large reservoir.
While the patch might not be permanent DEM is hoping that with the added time the EPA will be able to better control the release of water and minimize the impact on the local marine life.
