Push for a State Funeral for World War II Medal of Honor recipients picks up steam

Of the 472 World War II Medal of Honor recipients, just two are still alive. Charles Coolidge, 99, of Chattanooga, TN and Woody Williams, 97, from Fairmont, WV. Coolidge single handedly fought off a swarm of Germans to save dozens of his own men. Williams saved ally lives on Iwo Jima with a flamethrower. These warriors are still going strong, but when the time comes to lay them to rest, some, like Hardison are calling for a proper sendoff.