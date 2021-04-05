Gallons of honey, thousands of honey bottles destroyed by smoke at zoo

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bee City Honeybee Farm and Zoo is open again after an Easter fire came within feet of the business’ zoo area. None of the animals were hurt, but the zoo located in Colleton County is just half of the business.
They sell thousands of pounds of honey to retailers all over the place and that half of the business was completely destroyed.
The fire started as a yard fire on an adjacent property that spread to the business’ processing center and dining area.
Colleton County Fire Rescue was able to get the fire out in about 20 minutes, but the building had completely filled with smoke rendering about 1600 gallons of honey unusable as well as all of their plastic bottles.
The owner, Scott Biering, says it’s a huge loss but it could have been a whole lot worse.
“We were minutes if not seconds away from the whole building getting engulfed,” Biering said. “If that would have happened, it would have gone right up next to our primates and stretched out. There’s no telling how far it would have gone. We were probably 15 feet away from the Siberian Tiger exhibits which are rescues we brought in, helping the endangered species out and keeping them going.”
Biering says he does have more at another location and will work with other honey producers to get all of the orders that were destroyed refilled. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
