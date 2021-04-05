Chesterfield inviting volunteers to help clean up county in celebration of Earth Day

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield is inviting residents, groups, organizations and businesses to volunteer to clean up trash around the county in celebration of Earth Day and National Volunteer Week.
The COVID-friendly clean-ups will happen April 18-24 at five different locations.
Pre-registered volunteers will be supplied with gloves and trash bags, but volunteers can also bring their own supplies.
Volunteers can request to clean up at one of five places:
- Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Hwy
- Historic Point of Rocks, by appointment only
- Dutch Gap Conservation Area, 341 Henricus Park Road
- River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road
- Mid-Lothian Mines Park, 13301 N Woolridge Road
To register for an event, you can contact Lorne Field, environmental outreach coordinator, at 804-748-1920. Participants must register by April 22.
