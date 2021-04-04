St. Augustine Hunger Center feeds 10,000 people on Easter Sunday

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - For nearly half a century, St. Augustine’s Catholic Church has made it their mission to feed the hungry in Cleveland. The Tremont church serves meals to those in need 365 days a year, but the need is even greater on holidays.
Pre-pandemic, the St. Augustine Hunger Center would be packed with people breaking bread on holidays like Easter Sunday.
“You get a healthy meal.” Jacqueline Hall, who visited the hunger center, said. “You get to meet people. I was here last year with some people that were here the year before. We were all still at the same table, and I enjoy coming here.”
“That’s why I’m back.” she said.
But due to COVID-19, the hunger center has limited capacity.
“Because of the pandemic we are limited in the meals we can serve,” explained Father Bill O’Donnell. “So, in the room we’re in now we are basically gonna be serving those people who are homeless and tragically we have many homeless in our community, but most of the people who will be served today will have the meal delivered to them or delivered to another location where they can pick it up.”
The hunger center offers carryout and meal delivery. Meal delivery is no contact because they are trying to keep things as safe as possible. Volunteers also take COVID-19 precautions during food preparation.
“What we’ve told people that called in for a meal is that our volunteers which are so great every year they’ll kind of leave the meal on the porch and it will be contactless,” said Bob Duda, Parish Life Coordinator.
On a normal day St. Augustine feeds about 1,000 people. But on holidays like Easter Sunday, they feed upwards of 10,000. Father Bill said the need has become even greater during the pandemic.
“Hundreds and hundreds of calls a day, asking for help, asking if they could be included in the meals we are providing,” said Father Bill.
The hunger center still needs more help. Help is needed all the time, not just on holidays, because they feed the community every day.
If you have a driver’s license and can deliver meals, give them a call at (216)781-5530. You can also call that number to request a meal for delivery.
“We struggle a lot with having enough volunteers to drive to the east side for us, so that’s really where the greatest need is drivers that are willing to travel on the east side of Cleveland,” Duda said.
