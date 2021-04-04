FULL EPISODE: 4/04/21 OSU Athletic Dir. Gene Smith and Olympian Tom McMillen talk college athlete compensation

The NBA and the NFL should not put barriers up for a kid who does not want to go to college, that wants to find a way to the pathway to the pros and is good enough to do that. To require them to go to college is kind of ludicrous. That’s our system today. We don’t have these problems in baseball. A kid makes a choice when they are finishing high school, are they going to go to college for a few years, or are they going to go to the pros? We need a similar system for football and basketball because it’s wrong to say you have to go to college if you want to play in the pros.