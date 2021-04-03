Insurance comparison co. names Ridgeland ‘fittest city in Mississippi’

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - For those looking to get in shape, people in Ridgeland have a leg up when compared with residents living elsewhere in the state, at least that’s according to a national insurance comparison site.
Friday, the city announced that it had been selected to receive Insurify’s 2021 Fittest Cities Award for Mississippi.
“I am proud to say that Ridgeland has been once again nationally recognized for its commitment to provide recreational facilities to promote healthier lifestyles for our citizens,” Mayor Gene McGee said.
It was unclear how many times Ridgeland has received the recognition.
The award is based on cities’ availability and accessibility of outdoor facilities, such as walking trails and playground equipment, as well as the number of people living within a 10-minute walk to a park.
Insurify also looked at the number of community members working in jobs “that promote health or fitness or demand significant physical activities,” a release from the city reads.
Data was compiled from various sources, including the Trust for Public Land’s “parkscore rankings” and Niche, which provides an annual outdoor activities ranking, the Insurify website states.
One city per state was chosen to receive the designation. Other cities earning 2021 honors include New York City, New Orleans, Columbus, OH, Oklahoma City, Omaha, and Boston.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.