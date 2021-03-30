New bill could loosen gun restrictions in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two controversial bills are drawing criticism and putting Georgia politics back in the national spotlight.
Last week it was voting reform law, this week it’s loosening gun restrictions.
The bill allows legal gun owners from another state to carry their weapons in Georgia, even if their home state has a different set of license standards.
The bill also prohibits government officials from suspending or restricting Second Amendment rights during declared states of emergencies.
Supporters of the gun legislation say it protects legal gun owners and sellers.
One gun shop owner says the proposed legislation will have little to no impact in the state of Georgia, but he can think of some things that would.
Mike Strickland of Stilson Connection says he’s following the debate over the bill. Strickland says that doesn’t open the door for more gun crimes.
“People come into this state every single day with a loaded firearm that nobody knows about,” said Strickland.
One provision would recognize carry permits from other states-whether that state recognizes Georgia permits or not.
“If they commit an offense in our state, whether they have a piece of paper in their pocket or not is not going to matter. The offense has been committed.”
The bill would also block governments from restricting hours of gun shops or shooting ranges. Strickland says these measures don’t give licensed gun owners any more or less freedom or put the public in jeopardy.
“They’re not coming in my store and buying a firearm, unless they go through the system.”
The vote comes on the heels of a shooting spree in the Atlanta area that killed eight people in three different locations.
The bill still needs a legislative vote to pass then it goes to the governor for him to either sign or veto.
