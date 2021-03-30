Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order to extend moratorium preventing N.C. evictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Tuesday, extending the prevention of evictions in North Carolina for people who can’t afford their rent through June 30.
The extension of North Carolina’s statewide residential eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021 coordinates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s recent extension of the nationwide moratorium through the same date.
Answers to frequently asked questions about the order can be found here.
“As North Carolina continues a fast and fair vaccine distribution operation, it is critical to slow the spread of the virus. With many people struggling financially due to this pandemic, the State’s eviction moratorium halts evictions for nonpayment of rent and sets forth certain procedures for landlords and their tenants who may qualify for protection from eviction,” a statement from Gov. Cooper’s office read.
The CDC continues to implement a nationwide residential eviction moratorium for tenants who meet certain criteria to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As renters struggled to stay in their homes due to pandemic hardships, Gov. Cooper created the HOPE Program to make direct payments to landlords and keep people safely in their homes.
To date, HOPE has awarded over $140 million to nearly 37,000 applicants.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.