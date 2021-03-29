Teachers, retirees, labor unions caravan around Kentucky Capitol in support of Governor’s vetoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As several controversial bills head back to the Kentucky Legislature after a veto by Governor Andy Beshear, some groups headed to Frankfort Monday to make sure they’re being heard.
Teachers, state employees, and local labor unions lined up in their cars to sound off against a couple of bills that could soon get passed despite a gubernatorial veto.
For the labor unions, it was HB 475, a bill they say minimizes OSHA requirements.
For teachers, they were protesting HB 563, better known as the school choice bill, that would create a tax credit system for low income families that would allow them to choose where their children went to school, even private schools.
It would amount to about $25 million worth of tax credits.
“That $25 million dollars that will be diverted to private schools is something we desperately need,” said Jefferson County Teachers Association president Brent McKim, “for textbooks, to train our teachers, to have resources for our struggling schools and students.”
Retired teacher Jane Scott Bentley spent more than 40 years in public education. She said he saw education placed on the backburner for years.
“These younger teachers work so hard,” she said, “and I don’t want to have to see them follow the same path that we’ve had.”
Now, Scott Bentley is fighting for more than herself.
“If Kentucky’s not willing to pay their teachers or support their schools, we’re going to fall farther and farther behind,” Scott Bentley said, “and I don’t want to see that happen for my grandchildren.”
These educators and labor unions will now have to wait and see if Kentucky Legislators decide override the Governor’s vetoes of the two bills.
The bills only need a simple majority to override a veto.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.