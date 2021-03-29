Low-dose aspirin regimen could keep COVID patients off ventilators

The study observed more than 400 patients admitted to hospitals across the U.S. from March to July 2020. Almost a quarter of them were already taking aspirin at home or were given it within the first 24 hours after admission. There was a more than 40-percent reduction in needing to be admitted to a critical care unit, a 44-percent reduction in the need for a ventilator and a 47-perent reduction in in-hospital deaths. Find more of the research results here.