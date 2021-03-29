Low-dose aspirin regimen could keep COVID patients off ventilators

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors are finding new ways to keep COVID-19 patients off of ventilators.
The answer could be a common, inexpensive medication to which we all have access.
Some researchers believe aspirin could lower the risk of blood clots which could lead to a heart attack or stroke.
The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences created a study to observe COVID-19 patients in the hospital on some dosage of aspirin. Its finding showed low-dose aspirin could help protect the lungs and reduce the need to put COVID patients on ventilators.
The study observed more than 400 patients admitted to hospitals across the U.S. from March to July 2020. Almost a quarter of them were already taking aspirin at home or were given it within the first 24 hours after admission. There was a more than 40-percent reduction in needing to be admitted to a critical care unit, a 44-percent reduction in the need for a ventilator and a 47-perent reduction in in-hospital deaths. Find more of the research results here.
The study does not suggest that everyone should start taking aspirin on their own. Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor, with UofL Health, said it comes with risks.
“There might be a complication on why you shouldn’t be on aspirin, such as a bleeding history, especially if you’ve had a history of a GI bleeding in your esophagus or stomach, probably being on an aspirin is not a good idea,” Briones-Pryor said.
Anyone interested is asked to contact their primary care physician to ask if it’s safe for them.
