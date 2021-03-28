FULL EPISODE: 3/28/21 Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito on the migrant surge and mass shootings

Well, I addressed that directly with the Secretary because I see that as a major problem. First of all, what do you have to hide? That’s the first thing the American public is thinking to themselves. What does this administration, what are they trying to hide? The circumstances that I saw are very tough. They’re crowded. But remember I mentioned that I thought the children were being well-cared for under that very difficult circumstances, and so I think it would’ve been a perfect opportunity to show a bipartisan group with the Secretary and go into the shelters with the cameras.