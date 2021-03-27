Red Tide continues to cause problems at Manasota Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just south of the Suncoast in Lee County, red tide algae has appeared in samples taken from Captiva and Matlacha Pass. Our information partners at YourSun are reporting that red tide is still present as far north as Manasota Key.
Tests taken near Charlotte Harbor have shown medium amounts of the red tide algae this week. High concentrations of red tide can lead to respiratory illness and discomfort. Additionally, this algae can lead to deal in aquatic life such as fish, dolphins, and manatees.
Red tide has been prevalent around Manasota Key for a few weeks but this week’s reporting has made Lee County the worst in the state for this dangerous algae.
You can check local red tide levels from Mote Marine Laboratory at visitbeaches.org.
