Calcasieu Parish School District construction to be finished by the end of the year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is hard at work repairing all 76 of their facilities that were damaged in last year’s storms. And although children are back in school, the board is striving to make all necessary permanent repairs by the end of this year.
Within the Calcasieu School District, 74 of their 76 facilities were damaged by Hurricane Laura. The remaining two were damaged in Hurricane Delta, shortly after. The Calcasieu Parish School Board stared the clean up process immediately.
“We had companies come in to dry the buildings out,” said Superintendent Karl Brucchaus. “They covered the rooms, they ran blowers and sucked out water. They took out wet ceiling tile and sheet rock.”
Brucchaus said their goal was to have students back in class by November of 2020, only one month after Hurricane Delta.
“Even with COVID-19, we were back in five days a week,” Brucchaus said. “We were proud of that effort, and there were people who told us right after the storm that they didn’t think we would be in school all year.”
The board is currently working on permanent repairs to their facilities, and 86 projects are scheduled for construction by August of this year.
“It’s the process we are going through to get our schools back to the way they were before the storm,” said Brucchaus.
Hundreds of millions is the price tag these repairs came with. That’s why the school board is working with FEMA to reimburse these costs.
“They will go through the costs and ask their questions, and look for their details,” Brucchaus said.“We will supply whatever we need to try to start to getting that money back as quickly as we can.”
Just like everyone else, CPSB has their worries about hurricane season, that is right around the corner.
“We really need as many permanent roofs back on these buildings as we can get, prior to late July or early August.”
The board is hoping to have exterior work finished before the peak of hurricane season.
