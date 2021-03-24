WIC Program features “Maya” chatbot

WIC has new Chatbot. (Source: Texas Dept. of Health & Human Services)
By KAUZ Team | March 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 4:50 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Move over Alexa! There’s a new bot in town.

The Women Infants and Children Program’s site features a new “chatbot” named Maya. Maya is reportedly available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to answer questions.

Maya; new chatbot through WIC Program (Source: WIC Program website)

Maya can help you:

  • Look up your next appointment
  • Submit information
  • Report a lost WIC card
  • See if you qualify
  • Start your application
  • Find a WIC office or grocery store
  • Answer your questions about WIC

Click here to chat with Maya or visit TexasWIC.org. Click on the pink chat bubble to get started.

Call WIC at (940) 761-7815 for more information.

