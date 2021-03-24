Hawaii saw record number of firearm permit applications in 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of firearm permit applications that were processed in Hawaii last year skyrocketed by more than 62% from 2019, the state Department of the Attorney General said.
In its annual report released Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office said a record high total of 26,122 firearm applications were processed statewide.
Of those, nearly 96% were approved and issued permits.
That compares to 2019, when 16,098 applications were processed.
A total of 53,481 firearms were actually registered in 2020 — a 35.5% increase compared to 2019. Of those firearms, just under half were imported from out-of-state.
Here’s the breakdown of types of firearms registered:
- Rifles : 24,126 (45.1%)
- Shotguns: 5,673 (10.6%)
- Handguns: 23,682 (44.3%)
Overall, firearm registration went up dramatically over the past 21 years, the Attorney General’s office said. To view the full report, click here.
