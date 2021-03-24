City of Charlestown kicking off Esports program during Spring Break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Charlestown will kick off a new Esports program with a free Spring Break Rocket League Tournament.
The program is in collaboration between the Charlestown Parks Department and the Mayor’s Youth Advisor, Ethan Biggs. He was appointed last year and relays the concerns of local students to the city government. Biggs is an avid gamer who came up with the idea.
The league tournament is a way students can have some social distanced fun over Spring Break.
The event will be held virtually, with gamers participating from their homes in an online environment hosted by event organizers, and will be streamed live via Twitch.
The tournament event is free and open to players of all ages, skill levels, or platforms. Participants can bring their own partner or request to be assigned to one.
The deadline to register is Friday, March 26.
Click here for more information.
