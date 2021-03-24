Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 new manatees as part of rescue, rehab program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens welcomed three young manatees Wednesday, including previously named Alby and Manhattan as well as newly named SwimShady.
The three males now number among the 23 manatees rehabilitated by the Cincinnati Zoo as part of the zoo’s two-decade participation in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership.
Alby, Manhattan and SwimShady will reside in the newly renovated Otto M. Budig Family Foundation Manatee Springs.
“We started renovating our manatee facility after our last two residents, Pippen and Truffleshuffle, returned to Florida in September of 2020 and stepped up the construction schedule so we could provide a home for these three orphans,” Cincinnati Zoo curator Winton Ray said.
The zoo was originally slated to receive two manatees. The third was added, Ray explains, as a result of “the significant influx of rescued manatees at SeaWorld Orlando.”
The Cincinnati Zoo opted for SwimShady, according to the zoo, as a play on song name by rapper Eminem.
The zoo says a gar, or a ray-finned fish, named Snoop Logg is also a resident at Manatee Springs.
The Cincinnati Zoo is one of two facilities outside of Florida that provides non-critical care for manatees, according to the zoo. Providing second-stage care opens up valuable space at critical care facilities like SeaWorld Orlando.
