State finds Angelina County Jail non-compliant on 2 counts

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) cited two areas where the Angelina County Jail was non-compliant in a March 1, 2021 inspection report.
The first citation regarding prescriptions said the medication records failed to show that medications are distributed in accordance with instructions from a physician.
The second citation regarding restrained inmate observation said staff exceeded the required 15-minute observation checks by 1 to 9 minutes on multiple occasions.
Sheriff Greg Sanches said “we take the inspections seriously and we have a plan of action of how to correct it.”
The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.
