US Department of Labor announces $31 million funding opportunity to create Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence

These technical assistance centers build on the Executive Order signed by President Biden on strengthening Registered Apprenticeship, and will assist the department in expanding and modernizing Registered Apprenticeship and making them available to all Americans. The centers are designated entities that provide technical expertise and service to Registered Apprenticeship stakeholders and customers on a national scale. They also increase the effective use of federal funding appropriated to expand and diversify RAPs. To support the expansion, the department will establish Centers of Excellence through cooperative agreements to provide technical assistance in the following areas: