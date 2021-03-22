Savannah City Manager asks council to rethink hitting pause on hotel/motel tax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s interim city manager called a news conference Monday afternoon to clear the air about the status of the City’s request to raise the hotel/motel tax rate.
The city council did pass a resolution asking for the increase to happen, but state legislators representing Chatham County decided not to take up the proposal this year.
This proposal is something that has to be approved at the state level. But the with lawmakers hitting pause on it, City Manager Michael Brown is trying for one last push to get the delegation to take another look in the next five days.
Brown says raising the tax from 6 to 8 percent will go toward promoting the city. Brown says the money would go toward things like Visit Savannah for their marketing, the convention center expansion, the city’s general fund, connecting downtown to west Savannah and other developments. Brown says everything is dependent upon having good working relationships with the city’s partners.
”My concern is, going forward, to get these needed projects done and then to build a relationship amongst our elected officials to build this partnership with private sectors, like Visit Savannah, the people we have always partnered with to build these kinds of facilities,” said Brown.
Some members of council did propose an alternate plan for where the extra tax money would go, saying they want it to be reviewed further. If the increase is approved, it would start in January of 2022.
