Residents register with FEMA for winter storm damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A steady stream of people received help registering for disaster assistance with staff from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“There wasn’t nothing that was really hard about it. You know, you just got to answer a few questions and then they register you and turn you loose. And tell you that you’ll be hearing from them within the next week,” said Greg Brumley, a Wichita Falls resident.
Greg Brumley waited close to two and a half hours for his turn at one of the four FEMA tables and said it was worth it.
The City of Wichita Falls Emergency Management team set this up for residents to speak with disaster recovery specialists related to the winter storm last month.
“It helps. I mean we’ve got to try to help out the population that just doesn’t have the opportunity to go in online and upload pictures and put all their data in,” said John Henderson, Emergency Management Coordinator at City of Wichita Falls.
Brumley recalls the week that left with without water, electricity, and damages to his travel trailer, but he knows there are others who have lost more.
“There’s a lot of people that need help. And there’s people that are going to need a lot more help than I do,” said Brumley.
The Emergency Management department put on disaster registration events before for the 2007 and 2015 floods.
