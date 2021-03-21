Henderson organization holds giveaway to provide resources to families in need

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The organization “4 Good Community” hosted a big giveaway on Saturday morning, which was open to all kids in the Tri-State.
Families were able to pick up name-brand clothes and bags free of charge, thanks to a few local sponsors. Organizers say their mission is to help bring resources to people in need.
“A lot of big corporations, they’ve been very generous with our organization,” Jeff Kingery, president of “4 Good Community” said. “So we’ve partnered with people like Walmart, Agape Distribution, Didomi Seven Plus, Dick’s Sporting Goods - just a lot of different people that have a lot of resources. They lend them to us. That way we can distribute them in our community.”
Kingery says “4 Good Community” also has a food bank for people in the community, and that’s also free of charge.
