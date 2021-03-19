Full Court Press Special Edition 3/21/21: Immigration on Location in Laredo, TX

Many republicans are ringing the alarm blaming President Biden for what they call a crisis at the border. Right now, the U.S. is seeing a massive surge in undocumented immigrants resulting in thousands of border apprehensions each day. In February, there was a nearly 30% increase in border detentions compared to one month earlier. Also in February, more than 9,000 unaccompanied minors were taken into custody filling overcrowded detention centers and tent shelters.