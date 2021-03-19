Full Court Press Special Edition 3/21/21: Immigration on Location in Laredo, TX

Washington, D.C. - Greta Van Sustern reports on the Border Crisis from the front lines of Laredo, Texas in this week’s special edition of “Full Court Press”.
Many republicans are ringing the alarm blaming President Biden for what they call a crisis at the border. Right now, the U.S. is seeing a massive surge in undocumented immigrants resulting in thousands of border apprehensions each day. In February, there was a nearly 30% increase in border detentions compared to one month earlier. Also in February, more than 9,000 unaccompanied minors were taken into custody filling overcrowded detention centers and tent shelters.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, " The number of encounters at the border has been rising since April 2020 due to ongoing violence, natural disasters, food insecurity, and poverty in the Northern Triangle countries of Central America. As it always has, the number of individuals crossing the border continues to fluctuate and CBP adapts accordingly.”
Van Susteren talks to politicians about the crisis and reports on the desperation of migrants, unaccompanied minors, and overwhelmed shelters to get answers.
