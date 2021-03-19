Doctor says threat of COVID-19 isn’t over, after spike in cases at schools

“I know people are tired of the pandemic, I see a light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re just not quite there yet. We are still vaccinating a lot of people in South Carolina, but we don’t have the supply yet,” Eckard said. “All of the things mean we need to continue being very vigilant, wear our masks, don’t do sleep overs, try to be careful about how close you are to other people, and if we do that, we’ll continue to see our numbers decrease.”