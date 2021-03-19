BRTC Law Enforcement Academy anticipates adding barracks

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Barracks could soon be added to the Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) at Black River Technical College.
A bill allocating over $4.5 million to Black River Technical College passed recently.
The money would be used to build barracks for the LETA. As it stands now, BRTC spends over $100,000 a year on room and board for the academy.
Director Steve Shults says adding barracks would be a huge win for his program.
“Well, it’s a huge change for us, there’s economic and there’s practical reasons,” Shults said. “Not having a barracks limits us on what we can do about changing the culture of a young recruit.”
Multiple officers from all over Region 8 take the 13-week program in Pocahontas, some driving hours away.
Hotels in Pocahontas house those who live over an hour away from the city. Shults says the program cannot afford another jump in the cost of housing.
He adds that the addition of barracks would decrease the cost of housing for the school and the cost to enroll in the program.
With the bill passing, BRTC will be responsible for the funding of the project. Shults tells us he isn’t sure of a timeline just yet, but he believes the project will be funded soon.
The barracks addition was one of many bills related to law enforcement being discussed by the Arkansas House and Senate.
This is just months removed after the Governor’s Law Enforcement Task Force gave 27 pages worth of recommendations to the Governor.
With Shults also on the Governor’s Law Enforcement Task Force, we asked him which bills being discussed right now could have the most impact on his program.
“[There are] a lot of good things I hope can come out of this,” Shults said.
Shults says multiple Police Chiefs and Sheriffs have approached him with the same problem.
“They’re having a lot of trouble finding anyone willing to do this now,” Shults said. “Which is understandable given the political climate that we’ve seen across our country.”
One bill that catches Shults’ eye is SB304, which creates a $3,000 tax credit for full-time law enforcement officers that meet certain benchmarks, including working a minimum of 25 hours a week for at least the last 11 months of the year.
“That might give someone some incentive to choose this career where they might not otherwise,” Shults said.
Shults also mentioned one piece of legislation he wants to see created involves fixing a problem after completing the program.
“The one area in training that was discussed maybe more than anything else was the gap between where we send them back and when they hit the swing,” Shults said. “Which is field training officer program, which larger departments have, a lot of smaller departments don’t have.”
Shults says a field training program would do wonders for his academy, getting trainees used to their city and county programs.
Shults adds that he’s encouraged by the action already taken at the House and Senate levels.
“They assured law enforcement they would stand behind law enforcement in the state of Arkansas,” he said. “That’s what we need to hear. We need to know all our political leaders are backing law enforcement.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.