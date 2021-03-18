Power restoration continues after thousands lose power in storms

Power restoration continues after thousands lose power in storms
Several power companies are reporting outages. (Source: KTRE)
By WDAM Staff | March 17, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 10:50 PM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Restoration efforts continue after thousands of people in the Pine Belt lost power during Wednesday’s storms.

More than 6,300 customers were without power across the Pine Belt counties around 7:15 p.m., though many have since had their power restored.

Around 2,400 customers remain without power.

The following is a list of outages reported by power companies as of 9:45 Wednesday evening:

Southern Pine Electric:

  • Covington County: 361
  • Jefferson Davis County: 122

Mississippi Power:

  • Power has been restored to almost all customers in the Pine Belt after more than 400 homes and businesses lost power during the storms.

Pearl River Valley Electric:

  • Marion County: 864
  • Lamar County: 877
  • Forrest County: 47
  • Jefferson Davis County: 112

Dixie Electric:

  • Jones County: 8
  • Covington County: 13
  • Perry County: 39
  • Wayne County: 27
  • Jones County: Less than 10

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.