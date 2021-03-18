Power restoration continues after thousands lose power in storms

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Restoration efforts continue after thousands of people in the Pine Belt lost power during Wednesday’s storms.
More than 6,300 customers were without power across the Pine Belt counties around 7:15 p.m., though many have since had their power restored.
Around 2,400 customers remain without power.
The following is a list of outages reported by power companies as of 9:45 Wednesday evening:
Southern Pine Electric:
- Covington County: 361
- Jefferson Davis County: 122
Mississippi Power:
- Power has been restored to almost all customers in the Pine Belt after more than 400 homes and businesses lost power during the storms.
Pearl River Valley Electric:
- Marion County: 864
- Lamar County: 877
- Forrest County: 47
- Jefferson Davis County: 112
Dixie Electric:
- Jones County: 8
- Covington County: 13
- Perry County: 39
- Wayne County: 27
- Jones County: Less than 10
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.