Special elections bill approved by state Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that would set uniform special election dates in the state of Arkansas sailed to approval Thursday in the state Senate.
The state Senate voted 27-1 to approve SB496, sponsored by Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) and Rep. Spencer Hawks (R-Conway).
Under the bill, special elections would be held on the second Tuesday in March, May, August or November in presidential election years and February, May, August or November in non-presidential election years.
Also, the annual school election date and special school elections would be held on the second Tuesday in November or the second Tuesday in May, under the bill.
The bill also allows for an emergency special election to be held on the second Tuesday of any month, other than the month following a primary or general election if 2/3 of a city council, quorum court or school board approve it.
The bill now heads to the House.
