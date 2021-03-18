Man dies reportedly from medical emergency while being detained by Caddo Parish deputies

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while being detained by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, authorities say.
Caddo officials say around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, deputies went out to a mobile home in the 14500 block of Pecan Road to execute a search warrant for Chad Deloach, 38. Deputies did not located Deloach, but were met by William Walls, who came out from a back door of another mobile home on the property.
Deputies asked to search the home for Deloach; Williams granted them permission, officials say.
Caddo officials say while deputies were searching Walls’ mobile home, he became aggravated with deputies and tried to go back inside his home. Officials say for the safety of the officers, Walls was detained and put in a patrol car.
Deputies continued to search the property, then came back to the patrol car and began speaking with Walls. While speaking with him, deputies say Walls suffered a medical emergency. He was removed from the car and medical personnel were contacted. Officials say CPR was performed while waiting for medical professionals. Walls was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
Caddo Parish officials say they are still looking for Delouach.
