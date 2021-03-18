Louisville pubs crowded on St. Patrick’s Day despite warnings from health officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Irish pubs along Baxter Avenue saw long lines Wednesday despite warnings from Louisville Metro Public Health officials ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.
Chloe Fox told WAVE 3 News she left the line outside O’Shea’s Irish Pub because of the long wait.
“It’s a little bit concerning the amount of people they’re letting in,” she said. “It’s not very surprising to me. We’ve all been cooped up, and I feel like everyone is here to celebrate [COVID] finally coming to an end. Restrictions being lifted — it’s just an exciting time.
Fox said she felt safe among the crowd, although many were unmasked, because she was already vaccinated through her job in healthcare.
“It’s concerning when people I talk to are denying the vaccine, but it’s awesome to see everybody out,” she said.
Sissy Lege told WAVE 3News she and her friends had been at O’Shea’s since 10:30 a.m. for their annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition.
“We missed the parade, we missed last year. Our shirts say 2020, but we refuse to trade them in, so this is our 2020,” she said.
Lege explained there were safety protocols in place inside the restaurant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We were told before we walked in the door there was a process. If you’re eating go to the left, if you are going to be staying and drinking stay to the right. Be seated. If you get up wear your mask at all times and you can take off your mask at the table,” she said.
Tuesday, Louisville Metro Public Health Assistant Director Nicholas Hart encouraged residents to celebrate St. Patrick’s day safely.
“When you go out into these groups, keep your distance when you’re not seated, make sure you have a seat. Make sure you have a seat. Don’t wander around establishments. And if you’re moving from one place to another you still are required to have your face covering,” Hart said. “We will have team members out tomorrow going back out to the facilities that we’ve already reached out to.”
Hart said the health department had been in contact with businesses to encourage compliance before the holiday. Health officials will partner with ABC enforcement officers Wednesday to ensure businesses are following COVID-19 guidelines.
Kentucky bars and restaurants are allowed to open at 60% capacity but must stop serving at 11 p.m. and close by midnight.
