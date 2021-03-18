Gas prices up a nickel in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gas prices are up again this week in Texas.
In Wichita Falls, the price rose another nickel for an average of $2.68.
Drivers are paying 75 cents more a gallon than this time last year on the anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wichita County.
The Falls is four cents higher than the state average. Gas prices in Wichita Falls are up 31 cents over the last three weeks despite demand dropping each of those weeks.
