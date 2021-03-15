WFISD distributes meals to children for Spring Break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD handed out free meal boxes to families on Monday to help keep students fed during the week of spring break.
Barwise Middle School, along with Lamar, Burgess, Zundy and Washington Elementary all gave boxes to anyone who ordered them ahead of time.
The district says these boxes will feed a kid 15 times.
School district officials said they felt they had to do this meal giveaway again after seeing how successful December’s was before winter break.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.