Madison County approves nearly $1.9M street repaving contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Motorists traveling along several Madison County roadways will soon have smoother commutes.
Monday, the Madison County Board of Supervisors approved awarding a nearly $1.9 million repaving contract to Adcamp Inc.
The contract is for 150 days and will include repaving more than 20 roadways, according to County Engineer Tim Bryan.
Bryan was not sure when construction would begin.
“I am told the contractor wants to get started as soon as possible,” he said.
Bids were opened Thursday. Bryan told the board that his department received “several really good” estimates, with the lowest and best being from the Flowood-based Adcamp.
Streets to be repaved include:
- Clarkdell Road
- Clarkdell Road Extension
- Green Oak Lane
- Old Rice Road
- Quail Hollow Drive
- Devlin Springs Drive
- Deer Creek Drive
- Deer Creek Cove
- Springwater Cove
- South Branch Street
- North Branch Street
- Clear Creek Street
- Devlin Drive
- Woodridge Drive
- Oak Grove Drive
- Cedar Creek Drive
- Airline Boulevard
- Stokes Road
- Cedar Green Drive
- Kings Crossing
- Richmond Way
- Notting Hill Place
