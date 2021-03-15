CORRECTION: Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call urges patience

Prior to his call with Raffensperger, Trump tried unsuccessfully to pressure others in Georgia. While election officials were verifying signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in metro Atlanta’s Cobb County in December, Trump told a lead investigator that if she looked into neighboring Fulton County she would “find things that are gonna be unbelievable.” Trump also told the investigator: “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised.” Trump also demanded that Kemp order a special session of the state legislature to overturn Biden’s victory.