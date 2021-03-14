Police investigating toppled gravestones at Hollywood Cemetery

Toppled gravestones lay next to their bases in Hollywood Cemetery. (Source: WWBT Viewer)
By Hannah Eason | March 14, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 3:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating vandalism at Hollywood Cemetery after tombstones were toppled over the weekend.

Photos show toppled grave markings in the cemetery’s President’s Circle area, where Presidents James Monroe and John Tyler are buried.

Broken grave markings lay in Hollywood Cemetery.
Broken grave markings lay in Hollywood Cemetery. (Source: WWBT Viewer)

A statement from the cemetery’s Board of Directors and management stated they are aware of the vandalism.

“A police report has been filed and the matter is under investigation at this time,” the statement said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the cemetery at 804-648-8501.

This is a developing story.

