FULL EPISODE: 3/14/21 NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci covers the latest on COVID vaccination efforts

On a one to 10 scale, that’s about a 15. It really is extraordinary. I mean, I think if you look at one success story that really stands out in this very, very difficult experience that we all have throughout the world with this historic pandemic, it has been not only the speed with which vaccines have been put into people’s arms in a safe way that’s scientifically sound, but the fact that you have vaccines that are extraordinarily efficacious and safe. If several years ago you would have said from the time you have a recognition of a new pathogen, in this case, the coronavirus in January of 2020, that 11 months later in December of 2020 you actually had vaccines that have been proven to be safe and efficacious going into people’s arms, most anybody would have told you that you’re often in a different galaxy. It’s not going to happen now. And that was the reaction that a lot of people had.