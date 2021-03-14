Cleveland residents excited about mass vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland residents are ready to get their shots at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.
The Ohio Department of Health will join hands with FEMA, the National Guard, Homeland Security and others with the goal of vaccinating around 6,000 people a day against COVID-19.
The mass vaccination clinic opens March 17.
Cleveland announced parking guidelines Saturday for the thousands of Ohioans headed to the Wolstein Center next week.
CSU will provide free parking in their garages, according to a media release from the city. There will also be parking restrictions every day the vaccination clinics run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for an estimated six to eight weeks.
Chris Miller is one of the people getting vaccinated. He said he’s seeing light at the end of the tunnel.
“Most have been tested. People are being diligent, wearing masks, we’ve got the vaccine coming,” he said.
A big percentage of Ohio’s high risk citizens include those that are 60 years old and up.
More than 25,000 of them live within 1-mile of the Wolstein Center, according to the health department.
Ashley Wade told 19 News this vaccination site will be useful for the elderly.
“It makes me feel good that they are able to get the vaccine, especially if they choose to,” she said.
