BUD’S BLOG: Here’s what it’s like to get the COVID-19 vaccine

I don’t think most people have any or much in the line of issues following the vaccination. I’m glad I went through it. Seems the responsible thing to do. But it also opens up the question of where I’m at now. First dose: How safe am I? What are the rules after the first dose. I know most of the specialists and experts I’ve talked to say “keep on doing what you’ve been doing.” Mask up. Well, double mask these days. Wash hands. Social distance.