BUD’S BLOG: Here’s what it’s like to get the COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 reporter Bud Foster received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, becoming one of the hundreds of thousands of eligible Arizonans to get the shot.
Over the next few days, Foster will keep a video diary detailing each day of his experience, focusing on how he’s feeling after the first shot to the days leading up to the second dose and thereafter.
My appointment was not until 1:40 p.m. so it was a long morning. I’ve been waiting on this for quite a while, since the state and county began vaccinations back on December 17, 2020.
I thought, as a news reporter, which was considered an essential service, that we’d be in cue pretty quickly. I was disappointed to find out we’d be in 1C which meant a wait of months.
But fortunately, the county burned through much of the 75+ group, teachers and emergency personnel to open up 70+ on February 4th. That was my age group.
I went to pima.gov on Friday and followed instructions to the website. Within five minutes I had filled out the survey to let them know I was eligible and interested. They said an email for Mychart would show up within a week.
On Saturday, a day later, it did but I waited until Sunday afternoon to sign in. I was presented with a large number of selections for my first dose. I chose Wednesday for no particular reason.
I arrived at the TCC nearly an hour early because I was anxious. Not scared but just the anxiety of getting it over with. My appointment time was 1:40 p.m. so right on time I checked in.
I noticed it was a large group of people filing in and out but it was very orderly.
My first experience was at a table where the fine folks made sure I was double-masked. I was with a KN95 and a cloth mask. If you don’t have a second one, they provide it to you.
I got a real nice TMC employee who filled out my card for my shot of the Moderna vaccine.
There were a lot of people in the room but nothing seemed crowded. Panes of plexiglass separated the workers and those who were getting shots. There was a lot of noise but it didn’t seem to be disconcerting or make it hard to hear.
I was pointed to a table with two EMT workers who I knew had plenty of experience. They asked which arm. I got it in the left arm since I’m right-handed.
There was no pain with the shot. I didn’t feel a thing. But then, I don’t mind getting shots.
It took only seven minutes from beginning to end. I had to wait 15 minutes in a large side room to make sure there were no side effects. There were none so I was free to leave.
I left pretty happy with the entire experience.
WATCH: Bud explains the process leading up to his first dose and the moments after.
Well, here we are on day two. Woke up this morning with no after-effects. No sore arm at the injection site. No fever. No chills. No headache. Everything perfectly normal.
I wasn’t sure when I went to bed last night how I’d feel this morning but am pleasantly surprised.
I don’t think most people have any or much in the line of issues following the vaccination. I’m glad I went through it. Seems the responsible thing to do. But it also opens up the question of where I’m at now. First dose: How safe am I? What are the rules after the first dose. I know most of the specialists and experts I’ve talked to say “keep on doing what you’ve been doing.” Mask up. Well, double mask these days. Wash hands. Social distance.
If you look at the numbers, you’ll see a big drop in the number of cases, hospitalizations, ICU beds in use, and percent positivity. That may be, in part, because we’re fast approaching 200,000 thousand of us who have been immunized. While it’s far short of the vaunted herd immunity that we’ve been told is necessary to end this protracted battle, but it does afford us a bit of herd immunity. I’m trying to track down someone who can talk about this today so stay tuned.
I am scheduled to get the second dose of Moderna’s CVOID-19 vaccine March 12. I was thinking I wouldn’t have any problems with it since I hadn’t experienced any issues with the first dose.
Well, that changed Friday when I noticed soreness in my shoulder and a bit of redness where I got the shot.
That’s the only thing really, other than being a little tired today.
A little bit of soreness, a little bit of pain, but certainly not anything you can’t handle.
I will be talking to the state and county later today about the lack of vaccine. We have received a lot of messages, especially from those 60 years old and up, about frustrations over the registration process.
I certainly understand that.
The best I can tell you is to be patient.
I went to the county website to register. After a few days, I received an email and went to the TCC to get vaccinated.
It seemed fairly simple, but maybe I got lucky. I urge you to keep on trying.
I know the shortage will go away at some point in time.
Hang in there, be patient and don’t worry about a little sore arm.
Nearly a week after Bud’s first vaccine, he said he’s feeling great so far.
After the shot, Bud said his arm was sore around the injection site but, other than that, he hasn’t had any side effects from the vaccine.
Now, he’s counting down the days until he needs to head back to the vaccination site on March 12 for the second dose. That dose could pack more of punch, Bud said, compared to the first but that depends on the person.
However, the virus could a lot worse compared to the side effects of the vaccine.
You can hear more about Bud’s experience in the video above.
As Bud nears a week after the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, he said he’s still feeling normal. Five days in and he hasn’t felt any aches, pains or side effects from the first shot.
Looking toward the second dose, which is coming up next month, Bud is also watching how vaccine distribution is going across the state, particularly in southern Arizona.
Today, the state health department opened registration for its first state-run vaccination site in southern Arizona. Meanwhile, the Pima County health officials announced its opening up vaccinations to people 65 and older, paving the way for thousands of adults to get their shots.
Bud breaks this all down in his vlog above.
It has been exactly one week since I had my first vaccine and have three weeks to go before I get my second.
I have been reading on Facebook, seeing people say the second one will really knock you down.
I am not looking forward to that, but it is better than having the coronavirus and is the right thing to do.
We should all get vaccinated when it comes to our turn and if there is a supply.
Supply is really becoming an issue all across the county, especially with the real bad weather in Texas.
The vaccine just isn’t getting here.
Monday’s supply was supposed to arrive today and today is Wednesday. That will keep us going for another day or so.
Pima County told me they are working on contingency plans if they don’t get enough vaccine shipped in.
You can hear more about the vaccine issue in the video above.
Now eight days after the first shot, Bud is getting a little more information about what he might expect once he gets the second dose.
In an interview, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero told Bud the three police officers on her protection detail all called in sick the day after they received their second vaccine dose, reporting fevers, chills and headaches.
Not everyone is expected to feel side effects from the vaccine but some people do and it varies from person to person.
Meanwhile, Pima County announced more vaccine appointments will have to be delayed because of extreme weather to the east and transportation issues. This comes as the county and city are preparing to hold a joint meeting to discuss how the state hasn’t reimbursed them for testing efforts like it was supposed to.
You can learn more about this and Bud’s vaccine journey in the video above.
Aside from some soreness in his shoulder, Bud said getting the first shot has been a breeze but the second shot could be a little more difficult to handle because of possible side effects typical with getting a vaccine.
But that’s not cause for concern until March.
What has been a concern is money, for both the City of Tucson and Pima County. After they spent millions on COVID-19 testing and the vaccine, both expected to get funding from the federal government allocated by the state but said they haven’t.
Bud breaks this down in a video above.
Bud is looking forward to getting the second dose of the vaccine in a few weeks time. For those who have made appointments or are waiting to get the vaccine, Bud says to be patient.
Green Valley says they are making it a priority to vaccinate those who are waiting for their second dose.
Pima County has done 400,000 COVID-19 tests and is still waiting for reimbursement.
It’s been two weeks to the day since Bud has received his first COVID-19 vaccine.
Religious officials in Phoenix have received their second dose of the vaccine by Dr. Cara Christ.
Johnson and Johnson will begin administering vaccines in Arizona next week.
Today marks 17 days since Bud Foster received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials across the country still await approval of the one-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, and the Food and Drug Administration has suggested its approval for emergency use.
The J&J vaccine is expected to get the green light by Saturday.
It’s been nearly three weeks since Bud received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is only 12 days away from his second dose appointment.
This comes as more people are expected to get vaccinated as the state health department changed restrictions, allowing people 55 and older to get the shot. Meanwhile, Arizona is expected to get a shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot.
Bud breaks this all down in today’s entry.
Bud is counting down the days to when he goes back to get his second COVID-19 vaccine and he’s already less than two weeks out.
As that day nears, Pima County is getting ready to give out the latest FDA-approved vaccine made by Johnson and Johnson. County health leaders expect the Tucson area to receive around 3,000 doses in the coming days.
However, this vaccine isn’t expected to used on the general public, instead, leaders said it will likely go to communities furthest from vaccination sites since this is a single-dose vaccine.
Bud breaks this down and more in the video above.
With nine days until the second Moderna vaccine, Bud is learning more about what he can and can’t do once he’s fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to release more guidelines, outlining what’s safe for vaccinated people to do, though the country isn’t out of the woods of the pandemic just yet.
Meanwhile, the state health department just opened its fourth mass vaccination site in Gilbert and it looks like officials are scouting out for a fifth spot.
Bud breaks this down and more in the video above.
As Bud awaits the second dose, today Pima County remembers a pivotal moment in the pandemic: The first anniversary of the county’s first positive test.
A lot has changed since then. Businesses have closed and some never reopened, millions of people were laid off or started working from home and three new vaccines are now on the market.
But recently, some of the county’s COVID-19 metrics seem to be trending in the right direction. Before people can start returning to pre-pandemic life, health experts want to see no more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in a given population. At the beginning of January 2021, Bud said Pima County’s case rate was 800 per 100,000.
Today, it’s at 109 per 100,000, nearing the moderate range.
Bud breaks this down in today’s vlog.
Bud is only a few days out from the second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is scheduled for Friday, March 12.
Today, the CDC released guidelines for people who fully vaccinated. Those who quarantine two weeks after their second dose can meet with other fully-vaccinated people without masks or social distancing. If they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, the CDC says they don’t need to quarantine as long as they aren’t showing any symptoms.
Bud explains this and more in today’s video diary.
Bud is less than 48 hours from his second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose. As he waits for his appointment, Bud is learning more about what he shouldn’t do before the big day: Health professionals say people should avoid taking any pain medication before the second dose.
It looks like that won’t prevent any oncoming side effects from the shot, but taking pain medications afterward can alleviate symptoms.
In just a couple of days — the same day as Bud’s second dose — President Joe Biden is expected to sign the latest $1.9 trillion relief bill that just passed Congress into law.
Bud explains what this massive spending plan means for southern Arizona in the video above.
Bud is less than one day away from the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. He didn’t experience any side effects from the first dose, but, for some people, the second dose can really pack a punch.
Meanwhile, Pima County Health leaders discovered the U.K. variant of the virus is now in the community. Four people tested positive for that variant, which is known to be more infectious compared to the dominant strain.
Bud breaks this down in the video diary above.
Today, Bud received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. He said he felt a little lightheaded, but would continue to push through the weekend, with an update Monday.
Today, the Arizona Department of Health Services also announced the coronavirus variant from Brazil was detected in three lab tests in the state. Bud says, do get vaccinated when you get the opportunity. All vaccines currently in use in the U.S. are said to be effective against variants.
After President Biden’s recent announcement, the state plans to follow through and hopefully have everyone vaccinated by late summer... with vaccine registration available for the entire population by May 1, 2021.
Today is the first day after Bud received his second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. He says although he is not experiencing symptoms such as a mild fever, aches and pains or even a headache, as is typical after a person receives the second dose- he does feel a bit tired, and the arm in which he received his second dose feels sore.
But it’s a small price to pay, and he says it’s important not to miss your second dose. One dose only provides 60% protection against COVID-19. Receiving the second dose brings protection up to 95%.
Bud says if you do not receive the second shot, you can be at higher risk of contracting coronavirus variants, which health officials say spread faster than the one orgiginally in the U.S. So far three variants from outside the country have been detected in the states.
