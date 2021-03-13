LifeSouth announces temporary blood center in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - LifeSouth Community Blood Centers has opened a temporary pop-up location in Madison.
The temporary blood center will be located at 12060 County Line Rd. Suite F.
“There is no doubt we have struggled with blood donation recently,” said Kami May, District Community Development Coordinator.
A representative with LifeSouth said due to recent winter storms and COVID-19, LifeSouth has been placed in an Emergency Appeal, which means there is a less than two-day blood supply on the shelves for area hospitals.
LifeSouth provides blood products for 17 North Alabama Hospitals.
“We want to make it convenient for our donors to give blood,” May said. “The need for blood is not going away, so we want to make sure we are doing everything in our power to make it easy for all to donate.”
Click here or call 1-888-795-2707 to schedule an appointment.
