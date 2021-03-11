Ribbon cutting held for completed repair of bridge along Phenix City Riverwalk

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local bridge utilized by thousands of residents and tourists every year is repaired in Phenix City.
Last October, Phenix City started a project to reconstruct and repair the aging wooden bridge south of the 13th Street bridge and adjacent to Cut Bait Rapid.
The $314,000 investment in their Riverwalk infrastructure was completed last month. Wednesday, city leaders celebrated the new and improved bridge with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says this bridge means much more than just connecting Phenix City to Columbus.
“The most important thing is the connectives that it does for our community and our region that it brings people together,” said Lowe.
The Phenix City Riverwalk is part of the Dragonfly Trail Network, which is the region’s network of off-road greenway trails that promote recreation, transportation, and connectivity.
