GRADD launches new way to find funding, assistance

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River Area Development District (GRADD) has announced a new way to find funding and assistance.
GRADD officials say they have launched a Grant Opportunities hub on their website.
They say it includes grants and resources to help Green River communities. It also has a dedicated section for COVID-19 relief.
The grants are open to local governments to help those who are struggling with paying their utilities and rent.
The Healthy at Home Home Eviction Relief Fund reopened on February 19. Those who have applied before in the past will have to reapply.
GRADD serves Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster Counties.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.